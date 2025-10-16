A moving brit milah (circumcision) ceremony was held Thursday morning at the Beit Yisrael Hall in Jerusalem for the son of terror victim Rabbi Alter Yisrael Hacohen Matsner.

Yisrael Matsner, 28, and five others were murdered in a terror attack at the Ramat Junction in Jerusalem in September. Twelve others injured in the attack.

The newborn was named after his father, Alter Yisrael.

Tami Matsner, widow of Rabbi Yisrael and the newborn's mother, hosted her son's circumcision. The sandek, who holds the infant during the ceremony, was the baby's grandfather Rabbi Chaim Greinman, and the blessings were recited by the child's uncle, Rabbi Shlomo Hacohen Matsner.

Rabbi Matsner was a member of the Meisharim yeshiva and son-in-law of Rabbi Chaim Greinman, head of the Taharot yeshiva in Jerusalem.

His father, Rabbi Uri Meir Hacohen Matsner, shared during the "shiva" (initial seven-day mourning period) that three weeks before his death, his son had told his mother and wife: "It is good to live in Jerusalem, but I want to be buried in Bnei Brak." He was buried in the Bnei Brak cemetery.