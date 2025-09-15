At the end of the shiva week of mourning, a ceremony held in memory of Rabbi Yosef David, who was murdered in the terrorist attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, the Rishon LeZion Rabbi David Yosef spoke and referred in harsh terms to the actions of the Palestinian Arabs.

Rabbi Yosef claimed that they "only engage in robbery, murder, and that is the main source of their livelihood."

He also said: "Each of us must check how many cars they steal, how many houses they break into, how many people they have murdered out of a religious commandment. This is terrible, simply, terrible."

Furthermore, Rabbi Yosef noted that he had met Palestinian religious figures who "justify themselves and say, 'No, we want peace.'"

He added: "I know that everything is just lip service, everything is a lie. This is not a nation, this is a mob, and we say it openly and frankly."

Rabbi Yosef's made this statement following the deadly attack at the Ramot junction, in which six Jews were murdered: Yosef David, Yisrael Matsner, Yaakov Pinto, Levi Yitzhak Pash, Sarah (Sarita) Mendelsohn and Mark Steintzag.