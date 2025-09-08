תיעוד ממצלמת הקסדה מד"א

Footage from a Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic's helmet camera reveals the commotion in the first moments after the deadly shooting attack at Ramat Junction in Jerusalem.

In the video, dozens of volunteers and rescue teams can be seen rushing towards the victims and providing initial medical treatment. Within minutes, the first evacuations to hospitals in the city were carried out.

In the fatal attack, six people were murdered, and about twenty others were injured. Jerusalem Yamar detectives, under the direction of the Shin Bet, arrested a suspect from eastern Jerusalem, and his involvement in the attack is being investigated.

The two terrorists who carried out the attack were neutralized by a haredi yeshiva student who received a firearm license about a year ago and a squad commander in the haredi "Hashmonaim" Brigade.

Colonel Avinoam Emunah, the commander of the Hashmonaim Brigade, said to the brigade's command staff: "A squad commander in the brigade neutralized two terrorists in the despicable attack at Ramat Junction, in which our brothers were murdered. This is another testimony to the great significance of establishing the brigade, training haredi soldiers to carry weapons, to be fit for combat, and to neutralize any threat wherever and whenever required. Our hearts are with the families of the deceased. We will continue our work in the mission to sanctify the name of God."

The yeshiva student's brother-in-law told Kol B'rama Radio: "My brother-in-law was on his way to the yeshiva. He has a weapon inherited from his grandfather and received the license thanks to Ben-Gvir's reform. He emptied the magazine on the terrorists. Eyewitnesses claim that the driver was involved in the attack."