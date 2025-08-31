Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced Saturday the arrest of eight individuals suspected of attempting to transmit sensitive military coordinates and intelligence on senior Iranian commanders to Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Reuters reported.

The suspects allegedly acted during Israel’s June air campaign targeting Iranian nuclear sites, which claimed the lives of top military officials and civilians.

According to the IRGC, the suspects received specialized training from Mossad through online platforms and were apprehended in northeastern Iran before executing their plans. Authorities reportedly seized materials for constructing launchers, bombs, and booby traps.

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

Last year, Iran said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran the year before and who was accused of operating as an officer of the Mossad.

A month prior, Iran claimed that it executed four people who allegedly spied for the Mossad. Iran claimed that the four had met Mossad chief David Barnea and trained in Africa, entering Iran through the Kurdish region in Iraq.

In December of 2023, Iran announced it had executed an “Israeli Mossad spy” in the country’s southeast.

In recent months, Iran has executed at least eight people on espionage charges, including nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi, who was hanged on August 9 for allegedly passing information to Israel about another scientist killed in Israeli airstrikes.