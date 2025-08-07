Iran executed two individuals on Wednesday, one accused of espionage on behalf of Israel and another allegedly tied to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group, The Associated Press reported, citing Iranian state media.

The Iranian judiciary news site Mizan Online identified the alleged Israeli spy as Rouzbeh Vadi, who reportedly provided classified information to the Israeli Mossad intelligence agency. According to the report, Vadi supplied details regarding an Iranian nuclear scientist killed during Israeli airstrikes on Iran in June. The identity of the scientist and the exact time and place of Vadi’s arrest were not disclosed.

Vadi is said to have met with Mossad agents five times in Vienna, Austria, during his alleged espionage activities. The official IRNA news agency later reported that Vadi had connections with unnamed “important and sensitive agencies” in Iran, making him a valuable asset to Mossad due to his "access level" to critical information.

State TV broadcast a video allegedly showing Vadi's confession, in which he claims to have cooperated with Israel for financial compensation. It remains unclear whether the confession was made under duress.

Additionally, Iran executed a member of ISIS, Mehdi Asgharzadeh, who was convicted of plotting sabotage within the country. Mizan Online reported that Asgharzadeh had undergone military training in Syria and Iraq as an ISIS member before entering Iran illegally with a four-man team. The other members of the team were reportedly killed in a confrontation with Iranian security forces.

Both executions came after Iran's Supreme Court upheld the sentences of lower courts, confirming that full legal procedures were followed in each case.

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

Last year, Iran said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran the year before and who was accused of operating as an officer of the Mossad.

A month prior, Iran claimed that it executed four people who allegedly spied for the Mossad. Iran claimed that the four had met Mossad chief David Barnea and trained in Africa, entering Iran through the Kurdish region in Iraq.

In December of 2023, Iran announced it had executed an “Israeli Mossad spy” in the country’s southeast.