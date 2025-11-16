The Shin Bet and the Israel Police have uncovered a serious case in which a Kiryat Yam resident, Shimon Azarzar, 27, is suspected of maintaining long-term contact with Iranian intelligence officials and passing on sensitive information about security sites in Israel.

Azarzar and his partner, both Israeli citizens, were arrested in October by the Shin Bet and a police coastal unit on suspicion of involvement in security offenses committed at the direction of Iranian operatives.

The findings of the investigation indicate that for more than a year, Azarzar maintained regular communication with Iranian intelligence officials and carried out various tasks for them.

Among other assignments, he passed on photos, locations and data about sensitive sites throughout Israel, and even offered to provide additional information from IDF bases. As part of his activities, he exploited his relationship with his partner, who serves in the reserves at the Air Force base, and extracted information from her regarding the IDF and the air force bases.

The investigation also revealed that for his activities, Azarzar received financial compensation that was transferred digitally.

After collecting the findings of the investigation, it was decided on Sunday morning to file an indictment against him in the Haifa District Court.