Israel Police have arrested two residents of Kafr Kana after they were seen photographing from multiple angles the home of Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Itshak Waserlauf's mother's home, in Jerusalem’s Jewish Quarter.

According to the report, the incident occurred one day before Waserlauf arrived to visit his mother at her home.

A passerby noticed the two lingering in the area, examining the pathways and access points to the house and photographing it from various angles. He alerted the police, and the information was also passed on to the Ministry's security unit and to the Shin Bet.

Police located the suspects, and they were detained earlier this week for questioning. The motive is still under investigation, but security officials note that the incident is particularly concerning in light of a previous incident in April, when a suspicious envelope was sent to Waserlauf at his mother’s address.

Following the arrest, Minister Waserlauf said: “Anyone who tries to threaten me or my family needs to know one simple thing: It will not deter me. I will continue to work fearlessly on behalf of the residents of the Negev and the Galilee and on behalf of the citizens of Israel. I thank the Shin Bet, the Israel Police, and my ministry’s security unit for their determined actions.”