Turkish authorities in Istanbul have taken three individuals into custody as part of an investigation into alleged espionage activities connected to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

According to a statement by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, quoted by Anadolu Ajansı, the operation was conducted in coordination with the Istanbul Police Counterterrorism Department and the National Intelligence Organization (MIT). The inquiry focuses on efforts to uncover activities defined as "military and political espionage."

According to Anadolu Ajansı, authorities determined that members of the UAE intelligence service obtained a telephone number from a Global System for Mobile communications (GSM) company in Turkey and used it to create fake online profiles. These profiles were then used to contact personnel working in sensitive positions within Turkish defense industry institutions, a phone line utilized by the Foreign Ministry, and officials of several foreign states. Investigators say the goal was to gather biographical data on individuals employed in critical roles.

The report adds that four suspects were identified for allegedly purchasing the GSM line, transporting it to the UAE, and delivering it to intelligence operatives. Three of the suspects were detained during an operation carried out today, while the fourth is reportedly abroad and is now subject to a warrant.