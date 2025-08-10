Iran announced Saturday that it has detained 20 individuals it accuses of working for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in recent months, vowing that those convicted will face severe punishment, Reuters reported, citing state media.

The announcement follows Wednesday’s execution of nuclear scientist Rouzbeh Vadi, who was found guilty of spying for Israel and relaying information about another nuclear scientist killed in Israeli air strikes on Iran in June.

Judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangiri said that charges against some of the detainees had been dropped, leading to their release, though he did not specify how many were freed.

"The judiciary will show no leniency toward spies and agents of the Zionist regime, and with firm rulings, will make an example of them all," Jahangiri told reporters in Tehran, according to Reuters.

He added that full details on the remaining suspects would be released once investigations were concluded.

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

Last year, Iran said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran the year before and who was accused of operating as an officer of the Mossad.

A month prior, Iran claimed that it executed four people who allegedly spied for the Mossad. Iran claimed that the four had met Mossad chief David Barnea and trained in Africa, entering Iran through the Kurdish region in Iraq.

In December of 2023, Iran announced it had executed an “Israeli Mossad spy” in the country’s southeast.