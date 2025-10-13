Hours after releasing the living hostages it had been holding since October 7, 2023, the murderous terrorist organization Hamas on Monday evening executed several individuals in Gaza suspected of collaborating with Israel or being involved in the internal conflict between the terror organization and clans or militias in the Strip.

According to a report in Ynet, the executions were carried out in front of a cheering crowd, some of whom also filmed the executions.

Palestinian Arab sources stated that this was a targeted operation against operatives suspected of "treason" or connections with foreign entities.

Several weeks ago, social media pages affiliated with Hamas published chilling footage showing the public execution of three Gazans in Gaza City. Hamas accused the three men of collaborating with Israel.

The videos show three blindfolded men with their hands tied, surrounded by a large crowd that included children. Armed Hamas terrorists are seen standing over the accused, before they carry out the execution.

Hamas regularly carries out executions in the Gaza Strip, even though all execution orders must be approved by Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in Ramallah and who imposed a moratorium on executions several years ago.

Hamas no longer recognizes Abbas’s legitimacy, and has in the past emphatically declared that the death penalty in Gaza can be carried out without his consent.

Most of Hamas’s executions have been of alleged “Israeli spies”. In September of 2022, Hamas authorities executed two Palestinian Arabs who were convicted of assisting Israel by giving it information that resulted in the deaths of two people.

In July, Hamas's internal security "deterrence" unit announced it carried out a series of "high-quality" operations, during which 12 individuals were executed for alleged collaboration with Israel and involvement in criminal activity.

In May, Hamas executed four individuals for their alleged involvement in looting aid trucks entering Gaza.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Simchat Torah and Shmini Atzeret in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)