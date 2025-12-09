The trial of a dual national holding European citizenship has begun in Iran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Monday.

Authorities said the defendant was indicted for "intelligence cooperation and espionage in favor of the Zionist regime (Israel)."

The Alborz provincial attorney general stated that the defendant, whose identity has not been disclosed, entered Iran about a month before the 12-day war in June, during which Israel and the United States struck Iranian nuclear facilities.

The individual was arrested on the fourth day of the conflict by the elite Revolutionary Guards.

"Sophisticated spy and intelligence items and equipment were discovered in their villa in Karaj," the attorney general said, as quoted by Reuters.

He added that the charges under investigation carry penalties for "waging war against God" and "corruption on earth" - offenses often punishable by death.

Iran regularly accuses Israel of acts of sabotage on its soil, and regularly captures and executes individuals accused of spying for Israel.

In October, Iranian authorities announced the execution of an unnamed man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

Iranian officials claimed the suspect began communicating with Israeli intelligence in October 2023 and was arrested between January and February 2024. Investigators allege he confessed to cooperating with Mossad and transmitting classified information online.

In August, Iran executed Rouzbeh Vadi, who allegedly provided classified information to the Mossad. Iranian officials claimed Vadi supplied details regarding an Iranian nuclear scientist killed during Israeli airstrikes on Iran in June.

Last year, Iran said it executed a “terrorist” over a drone attack that targeted a defense ministry site in central Iran the year before and who was accused of operating as an officer of the Mossad.