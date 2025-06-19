The story of the spies, Meraglim, in Parshas Shlach is one of the most tragic and consequential episodes in the Torah. But beneath the surface of the familiar narrative lies a deep and nuanced insight into the type of leadership chosen, the spiritual mindset of Klal Yisroel, and the nature of their mistake.

The Questions: What Changed — and Why?

In the first three parshiyos of Sefer Bamidbar — Bamidbar, Naso, and Beha’aloscha — we are introduced to the Nesi’im, the leaders of each tribe. They are appointed during the census, they bring offerings, korbanos, during the Tabernacle dedication, chanukas haMishkan, and they are central to the organization of the camp.

Then suddenly, in Parshas Shlach, there is a shift.

The spies sent to scout Eretz Yisroel are not the Nesi’im we already know. The Torah uses a different phrase: Roshei Bnei Yisroel, and the list of names is entirely different. Why?

Even more puzzling is that Hashem says explicitly “shelach lecha anashim (men)... kol nasi bahem” — implying that the men sent were supposed to be Nesi’im. Why, then, are different people chosen? And why does the Torah consistently refer to them as anashim (men) — not once, but repeatedly?

This leads us to a second layer of questions, from Parshas Devarim, where Moshe retells the story:

He says the Meraglim gave a good report — yet we know they discouraged the nation and spoke negatively.





He says “velo avisem la’alos” — that the people refused, did not want to go up — but in Parshas Shlach it sounds like they were simply afraid.





He says the people initiated the idea of sending spies — yet in Shlach , Hashem gives the command.





How do we make sense of this seeming contradiction between the two accounts?

The Deeper Picture: Leadership and Intentions

The key lies in understanding the distinction between two types of leadership in the Torah.

The Nesi’im, featured in Bamidbar, Naso, and Beha’aloscha, were political and communal leaders. They oversaw census numbers, brought public offerings, managed tribal organization. They were like governors — practical, grounded, responsible for the people’s material welfare.

We see this from the language of the Torah itself: in Vayikra (4:22), the Torah speaks of “asher nasi yecheta” — when a nasi sins, he must bring a sin offering, korban chatas. Rashi there explains that this refers to a melech, a king. The title nasi, then, clearly has a connotation of executive or governmental leadership — someone responsible for national outcomes, political decisions, and practical governance.

But the term “anashim”, which appears repeatedly in Shlach and Devarim, hints at a different type of figure. In Parshas Yisro, Moshe is told to appoint “anashim chachamim, yir’ei Elokim, anshei emes” — spiritually refined individuals, fit to be judges and teachers. These were not political administrators or tribal representatives — they were men whose leadership came from Torah wisdom, fear of Heaven, and personal integrity. In other words, anashim represent a purely spiritual role, whose entire authority stems from their inner level, madreigah, and connection to spirituality,ruchniyus.

It seems that the people requested to send this second type — anashim, not Nesi’im. Why?

Because they were hoping to reframe the journey into Eretz Yisroel as a purely spiritual experience. In the midbar, they were surrounded by Ananei HaKavod, eating mon, drinking from the Be’er Miriam, with clothing that didn’t wear out and no physical responsibilities. It was a life of pure ruchniyus.

But Eretz Yisroel would be different. There, they would need to:

Conquer the land

Build homes and cities

Plant fields

Establish courts and armies

Build a physical Beis HaMikdash





The people were nervous — not only about the dangers of war, but about the shift in avodah. They wanted to hold onto their spiritual cocoon.

So they suggested sending spiritual leaders — anashim — who would hopefully advocate for that perspective.

But when the Meraglim came back, they gave a report that was, in many ways, factually accurate. The land was strong. The inhabitants were imposing. It consumed those who lived there.

What they failed to say — and this was their tragic error — was that this very intensity was the sign of the land’s greatness. That the spiritual weight of the land was so great, it could not tolerate spiritual impurity. That the challenges were exactly the reason Hashem wanted Klal Yisroel to inherit it — to elevate and transform it.

Instead, they fueled the people’s fear. And the people, whose hearts were already hesitant, collapsed.

That’s why Moshe later says “velo avisem la’alos”. It wasn’t merely fear. It was an inner rejection. A resistance to the kind of mission that demanded full physical investment infused with holiness.

And that’s why the Meraglim were punished so harshly. Not for lying — but for failing to lift the people up. For failing to understand the moment. For missing the point, the ta’am of their mission.

The Mission of Torah Is to Elevate the World

The midbar was a world of pure ruchniyus — necessary for preparing Klal Yisroel to receive the Torah.

But the ultimate goal was not to remain there.

The goal was — and always is — to bring Torah into the world.

Into cities. Into courts. Into armies. Into land.

Even the Beis HaMikdash — the holiest place in the world — was made of metals, stone and wood, with kohanim walking barefoot on physical ground.

The failure of the Meraglim was not fear alone. It was the inability — or refusal — to transition from a Torah of the sky to a Torah of the earth. To go from mon to lechem min ha’aretz.

And that’s why this parsha echoes throughout every generation. Because the challenge of uplifting the physical through the spiritual is the mission of Klal Yisroel in every era.

Fast Forward: Why This Still Matters Today

This exact fear is playing out again in our generation.

For two thousand years, Judaism in Golus has been centered on Torah and prayer, tefillah. That was all we had. And we built a beautiful world of ruchniyus — yeshivos, gedolim, sifrei Torah, deep learning, powerful tefillos.

But now we’re being asked to shift gears.

For anyone with open eyes and heart its obvious that the Geulah has begun. But for many, the responsibility and risk that comes along with that, are terrifying.

If the Golus is over then we need to enter Eretz Yisroel, and build cities, create a government, defend borders, establish sovereignty, and prepare for a real Beis HaMikdash — one made of stone and wood and labor.

And just like the Meraglim, today, we hesitate.

It’s safer in the Beis Medrash. It’s safer in exile-mode.It’s spiritually cleaner to stay away from politics, from armies, from national responsibility.

So we say: “We’re still in Golus.”

Because if we’re still in Golus, we’re exempt, patur. No need for milchemes mitzvah. No need for Aliyah. We don't need to take the risk and we can justify it.

But that mindset — even if well-intentioned — is the exact mistake of the Meraglim.