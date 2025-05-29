Sirens sounded on Thursday evening in several areas in central Israel, including Tel Aviv, the coastal plain, the Judean foothills, Samaria, and the Binyamin Region, after the Houthi terrorist rebels launched a missile from Yemen toward Israel.

Shortly after the sirens, the IDF announced that the missile was intercepted.

As a result of the launch, the Israel State Cup in soccer between Beitar Jerusalem and Hapoel Be'er Sheva, which was in its 40th minute in Tel Aviv, was suspended. Among those in the crowd was Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a fan of the Jerusalem club, also planned to attend but did not due to strict security arrangements.