Unit of International Crime Investigations of Lahav 433, together with Judea and Samaria Border Police and the Shin Bet, uncovered a dangerous smuggling route for illegal fertilizers that were sold to terror entities in Judea and Samaria.

The materials were used to build bombs and led to two terror attacks in Gush Etzion at the end of 2024.

As part of the investigation, which lasted several months, four suspects were arrested, including a 66-year-old Israeli citizen from Pedaya, in central Israel, who sold the materials, and a 40-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, after hundreds of sacks of prohibited fertilizers wre found in truck at the Gush Etzion Junction on May 6th.

Superintendent Maor Goren, from the Unit of International Crime Investigations' Explosives Unit, noted that "during the investigation, the investigation team managed to prove that even though the suspects knew that the materials they were transporting to the territories (Judea and Samaria) were used for terror attacks, they continued to smuggle them for money."

According to the officer, "This is a severe case in which the suspects are charged with offenses according to the Counterterrorism Law."

On Sunday, the suspects will be indicted at the Central District Court in Lod and the Ofer Military Court, in conjunction with the Central District Prosecutor's Office and the Military Prosecutor General.