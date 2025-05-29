The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Thursday that Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has decided to end the training of female soldiers for infantry roles within transportation units. The decision followed a recommendation from Ground Forces Commander Nadav Lotan.

According to the IDF, the decision was based on professional evaluations conducted by training staff and military medical personnel. These assessments indicated that the female participants, as a group, were unlikely to meet the physical and combat fitness standards required for full infantry certification. Medical reports also suggested a heightened risk of injury due to the physical demands of the training, with many of the participants already experiencing health issues that could worsen with continued activity.

Given these findings, Lotan advised an immediate halt to the pilot program, citing concerns about limited training effectiveness and the potential for further injuries.

Throughout the program, the IDF stated that female soldiers received extensive support from medical staff, combat fitness instructors, and the training team to help them succeed. Despite these efforts, continued training was deemed unviable.

The pilot program began in November 2024, with 34 female volunteers. Of those, 30 began training with the Paratroopers Brigade, and 23 remained after six months.

Chief of Staff Zamir has instructed relevant IDF bodies to analyze the outcomes of the trial and develop a revised pilot program tailored to the capabilities of female soldiers in infantry roles, to be launched next year.

Participants in the halted program will be reassigned according to their preferences, with the option to continue in combat or transition to other roles. Commanders thanked the soldiers for their dedication and assured them that their future roles would be meaningful.

On Thursday morning, Chief Infantry and Paratroopers Officer Eran Oliel met with the participants to inform them of the decision and provide updates.

MK Avi Maoz, head of the Noam party, responded to the announcement, stating: “After years of experimentation, the IDF has concluded what common sense has always known. Men and women are fundamentally different in body, spirit, and capabilities. I commend the IDF for its wisdom and urge an end to dangerous and misguided experiments that compromise both national security and the health of female soldiers.”