Back in early 2024, ﻿actors Joaquin Phoenix and Elliott Gould were among the 151 Hollywood signers of a letter supporting director Jonathan Glazer’s scandalous speech in which, while accepting an International Film category academy award for his movie, “Zone of Interest,” he equated Israel’s forced defensive actions in Gaza—after having endured decades of Arab savagery stemming from that territory and the October 7 massacres—to what Nazis did to Jews in the Holocaust.

They were joined by Tony Kushner, the best of the best self-hating Hebrews, whom Steven Spielberg chose to be the screenwriter for the very important movie about the Arab slaughter of innocent Israeli Olympians at Munich. Steven had no other good writers to choose, it seems...

Kushner is well known for repeatedly stating that Israel has no right to exist, regardless of the extent of its boundaries.

And thus the predictable happened when Spielberg’s “Munich” hit the big screen: moral equivalence was conveyed between those Arabs who call themselves “Palestinians,” most of whom, as extensive corroborative documentation and evidence show, originated from other surrounding countries and crossed into the original 1920 British Mandate of Palestine due to increased economic development occurring there due to the Jews' presence. These are the Jews they deliberately sought out for slaughter in early September 1972 at the Olympics in Munich, Germany.

Among those “native ‘Palestinians’” were Sheikh Izz ed-din al-Qassam, from Latakia, Syria, who became Hamas’s virtual patron saint because of his own early butchering of Jews, and for whom Hamas Qassam rockets and its terror brigades are named.

Somewhat earlier, in the mid-19th century, Egypts’s leader, Muhammad Ali and son Ibrahim Pasha’s army crossed into the weakened Ottoman Turkish-controlled land of Israel/Judaea/Syria Palaestina (the last what the Roman Emperor Hadrian renamed it in 135 C.E. after hard won fighting in an attempt to stamp out the embers of Jewish hope for freedom and independence forever in Eretz Yisrael). Many native Egyptians subsequently decided to stay and settle there.

A half century or so later, another butcher of Jews, Yasir Arafat, born in Cairo as the above murderous sheikh was born in Syria, entered into the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine as well. By then, however, the Brits had done unto the Jews what they did unto the Kurds in the name of their own colonial petro-political scheme.

In 1922, almost 80% of the Mandate was lopped off and handed to Arabism (Arab nationalism) by creating, out of nowhere, the Emirate of Transjordan east of the Jordan River. The Arabs soon made this area Judenrein (Jew Free), contrary to the San Remo Conference, Balfour Declaration, and other guarantees that in the post-World War I era, the hopes and aspirations of many of the Middle East and North Africa’s different peoples would finally be realized after the breakup of the various empires in the region and adjacent areas. Jews, Arabs, and others were to be able to live in the entire Mandate, up to what is now Iraq, and where much Jewish history was made long before an Arab invasion in the 7th century C.E.

Similarly, after the Mosul Decision in 1925, the much larger British Mandate of Mesopotamia would be turned over solely to Arabism as well—thereby reneging on promises made to millions of native Kurds that they too would, at long last, free themselves of their Arab and Turkish conquerors and gain their own share of justice in the new post war era.

President Woodrow Wilson’s famous “14 Points” addressed this issue.

The Mosul-Kirkuk region of the former Ottoman Turkish Empire was thus renamed Iraq after 1925. It was oil-rich, and since the British Royal Navy had recently switched from coal to oil to provide energy for its main arm of imperial power, the Kurds were betrayed even more than the Jews. Hence, 40 million of them remain stateless to date, with Turks, Arabs, and Iranians taking turns, gassing, otherwise massacring, torturing, and imprisoning them. This is in addition to denying the Kurdish people their own language and culture as they are renamed “Mountain Turks,” their children are forced to sing songs in school proclaiming their “Arab” identity in Syria, and so forth. Professor Ismet Cherif Vanly’s book, “The Syrian (Arab) Mein Kampf Against the Kurds” needs no further elaboration.

Score, to date:

-Arabs: almost two dozen independent nations, most conquered and forcibly Arabized and Islamized from other native, pre-Arab peoples

-Almost everyone else in the region, “0.”

Yet, given all of the facts above, the Arabs’ useful, pathetic, Hollywood Hebrew and other useful idiots, who probably know very little if anything mentioned so far, can’t seem to figure out that when ANY nation—let alone that of the most persecuted people Planet Earth has ever known—is gruesomely attacked, by a supremacist, rejectionist Arab organization whose very raison d’etre is the obliteration of the sole, minuscule, miraculously resurrected nation of Israel, the victimized nation has a moral and legal obligation to seek out and bring to absolute justice (i.e., kill) those who microwaved and beheaded it infants; tied families together and set them afire; gang raped and mutilated Jewish females of all ages; kidnapped about 250 teenagers and other young and older people attending a concert and then murdered most after abusing them in captivity.

For the likes of Tony Kushner, what is happening in Gaza right now is out of their ability to truly comprehend. Kushner's vitriolic hatred of Israel simply blinds him, and shame on the otherwise amazing Spielberg for not knowing this.

When pursuing a cowardly enemy who commits atrocities, and then runs back to crowded urban civilian areas to hide amidst its own women and children, Israel has no choice but to proceed anyway…as cautiously as possible, but with determination to finally—after putting up with decades of blown up civilian buses, pizzerias, ice cream parlors, Passover Seders, beautifully nurtured forests and wildlife conservation areas deliberately set ablaze, pregnant women deliberately shot in their abdomens at close range, and more—to put an end to this nightmare.

And for this the morons in Tinseltown vilify it. What do they have to say about the beutiful couple gunned down outside the Jewish Museum in DC? Do they feel any remorse, any responsibility?

One more time, for those whose skulls are too thick for the obvious to penetrate, or for the Jew-haters—non-Hebrew and Hebrew alike—to at last perhaps finally absorb:

There is no moral equivalence between any nation which has been deliberately brutalized by an enemy whose very charter calls for its total obliteration, including that of its people, and who, in addition with the vast majority of most other Arabs openly states that no other peoples but themselves have any political (or often even basic human) rights at all in what they refer to as “purely Arab patrimony,” an inseparable part of the Dar ul-Islam that was forcibly conquered and settled by waves of invading Arab and Arabized/Islamized Turkish conquerors from the 7th century C.E. onwards.

Few want to see innocents die. I can’t say that, however, about Israel’s assorted enemies.

Unfortunately, however, it’s usually those people who do so when war occurs.

Is there ANY DOUBT among reasonable minds on how the current war in Hamas-controlled Gaza started? Does it really need to be repeated for the millionth time?

Hamas was elected to power by Arab civilians in a free election two decades ago supervised by none other than Israel hating ex-President Jimmy “Apartheid Israel” Carter, knowing full well what Hamas’s charter calls for. And what, pray tell, does that charter call for?

For starters, take a look at some of the photos (and these are the “mild ones”) Arabs—Hamas terrorists, so-called civilians, UNRWA employees, etc.)—posted on the internet here. Be sure to read the essential two internal links as well since they will clarify much about the overall Arab-Israeli conflict, as well as that in Gaza and Judaea and Samaria as well (not renamed “West Bank’until the 20th century C.E.)…