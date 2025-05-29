There was a time when being an expert on geopolitics required study. Context. Experience. A working knowledge of history. Today? All it takes is a ring light, a TikTok account, and enough blind confidence to turn half-truths or downright lies into trending hashtags.

Enter Guy Christensen.

He’s 19. He once faked his own death for clicks. And now, with over 3 million followers, he’s positioning himself as a self-appointed moral compass on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The only problem? He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. And worse, he doesn’t care.

Christensen went viral not because he studied international law or cracked open a history book, but because he figured out how to weaponize performative outrage. One moment he’s doing reaction videos, the next he’s accusing Israel of genocide while praising the gunman who murdered two Israeli embassy staffers in cold blood. That video was so vile TikTok pulled it down. His response? He doubled down.

This isn’t activism. It’s narcissism dressed in keffiyehs.

But here’s the real issue: people like Guy Christensen aren’t just misguided—they’re dangerous. They turn geopolitical complexity into clickbait. They exploit suffering for clout. They erase context, history, and nuance in favor of virality. And because they deliver their rhetoric with tears, passion, and cinematic background music, they convince millions that they’re telling the truth.

They’re not.

Christensen claims Gaza is an “open-air prison” without acknowledging why, which is that Hamas has ruled it with an iron fist since 2007, siphoning billions in aid into terror tunnels instead of hospitals.

He calls Israel an apartheid state, ignoring the fact that over 20% of Israel’s population is Arab—with full voting rights, access to universities, hospitals, judgeships and the Knesset.

He accuses Israel of genocide, while the population of Gaza has tripled since 2000.

Facts don’t seem to matter to him. But feelings do.

And that’s the real danger.

Because in an era where feeling right matters more than being right, influencers like Christensen fill the vacuum left by real scholarship. He speaks with conviction, so his followers believe it’s truth. But conviction without clarity is chaos. And chaos is exactly what we get when TikTok becomes our source for foreign policy.

And if you needed any more proof that this has nothing to do with truth and everything to do with attention, look no further than what happened just this week.

Marwan Jaber, a Druze Arab Israeli, commented on one of Guy’s posts:

“You’re funny. I’m Druze, Arab, Israeli—and every word you post is a total lie.”

What did Christensen do?

He blocked him.

No response. No dialogue. No curiosity. Just censorship.

Because when faced with someone who actually lives the truth—someone who defies the narrative Guy sells for views—he panics. He erases. He chooses silence over truth, because truth doesn’t trend.

That’s not activism. That’s fraud.

And it proves what many of us already know: people like Guy Christensen aren’t searching for justice—they’re searching for relevance.

We’ve seen this movie before: loud voices with no accountability turning complex tragedies into easy villains. And every time, the Jewish people end up on the receiving end of that story. The details change. The hashtags evolve. The faces are younger. But the accusations—blood libels dressed in modern language—are the same.

Christensen isn’t alone. He’s part of a new class of digital demagogues—untrained, ungrounded, and unchecked—who build their platforms on the corpses of context. And when they get it wrong (as they often do), there are no consequences. Just more followers. More likes. More damage.

Let’s be clear: the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is complicated. It deserves empathy, honesty, and a deep respect for history. Not 60-second rants from a teenager who thinks reposting infographics makes him a freedom fighter.

The Jewish people have survived pogroms, inquisitions, exile, and genocide. We’ll survive TikTok, too. But we shouldn’t have to do it silently.

So to those listening to voices like Guy Christensen’s: stop confusing volume with truth. Learn before you preach. And if you’re going to speak on behalf of the oppressed—make sure you’re not propping up their oppressors.

Because in this war of narratives, ignorance isn’t just unhelpful. It’s ammunition.