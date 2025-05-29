השהה נגן

In a heartfelt video message ahead of Shavuot, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, called on Jews around the world to embrace the spirit of Torah learning and communal connection, even in the digital age.

Speaking as part of a special pre-Shavuot broadcast produced jointly by the Conference of European Rabbis and Arutz Sheva, Rabbi Goldschmidt reflected on how a tradition born during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic has grown into an enduring global event.

“We started this tradition during the dark times of the corona,” he said, referring to the initiative to host an online Torah-learning marathon when synagogues were closed. “Since then, we have continued with this tradition.”

The online gathering, which includes four hours of Torah study featuring prominent rabbinic leaders—including the Chief Rabbis of Israel and other countries—has become an annual event, fostering engagement across observance levels and geographies.

Rabbi Goldschmidt emphasized the power of the custom of staying up the entire night of Shavuot to study Torah. He traced its origins to a teaching that the Israelites had to be awakened on the morning of the Giving of the Torah, and how today’s all-night learning serves as a symbolic “repair.”

“We’re repairing what our forefathers didn’t do rightly. What we’re doing now is a beautiful custom,” he said.

He also praised the growing inclusivity of Torah learning, noting that even individuals and communities not traditionally observant have embraced the tradition in recent years.

“Even people who would not consider themselves to be religious or observant come and join the Torah learning,” he noted, citing examples of hundreds—and sometimes thousands—of young people participating.

The message also included expressions of gratitude to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, as well as to the organizers in the Conference of European Rabbis’ Munich office, particularly Rabbi David Basau and Rabbi Amir Oshanski.

Rabbi Goldschmidt concluded with a blessing for the holiday, expressing hope for a united future:

“I wish you all a wonderful, happy Shavuot,” he said, “And we should be able one day to all go and celebrate Jerusalem together.”