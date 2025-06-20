British Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, on Thursday condemned Iran’s missile attack on Israel which hit Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones following the appalling Iranian strike on a hospital in Be’er Sheva. Hospitals must never be targeted,” Falconer wrote in a post on X.

“This is a dangerous moment for the entire region. The UK and our allies are clear that diplomacy is the only solution,” he added.

No injuries were reported in the missile attack on Soroka Hospital, as authorities had ordered an evacuation of parts of the hospital building the previous night.

President Isaac Herzog visited the hospital after the attack and said, "This is a war crime!"

"In these pictures, we see two things: we see the face of evil and terror spread by the Ayatollahs in Tehran, and at the same time we see the resilience and strength of Israeli society, united in our desire to see all the peoples of this region live in peace," he said.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana issued a statement to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News in response to the missile attack and said, “The Ayatollah regime of Iran targeted Israel with a ballistic missile. Gladly, we didn’t lose any lives. Many were saved thanks to the swift actions of Israel’s emergency services. But this is how vicious this regime is.”

Ohana condemned the targeting of the hospital, calling it a blatant violation of international law. “Every time they target civilians, it’s a war crime. But targeting a hospital with helpless people? That is an extreme war crime.”