A large mob of Palestinian Arabs broke in on Wednesday to Hamas's al-Ghafari storehouses near the entrance to the al-Maghazi camp in the central Gaza Strip.

According to reports, the storehouses are used by Hamas to store its stocks of flour, which are seen as a strategic supply amid the worsening humanitarian situation.

After rumors spread that the storehouses had been broken into, hundreds of Gazans arrived at the scene to obtain flour for free. Hamas attempted to restore order by shooting at the crowd, and five individuals were reportedly killed.

The scenes from the incident indicate direct damage to Hamas's ability to deter the local population.