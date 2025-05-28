Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon accused the UN of engaging in a shakedown of NGOs participating in the new aid mechanism at today’s Security Council session, stating, "The UN is using threats, intimidation, and retaliation against NGOs that choose to participate in the new humanitarian mechanism.”

Ambassador Danon stated: "A number of major international NGOs made the decision to take part in the new aid initiative. They ignored the UN’s calls for a boycott. They chose to act because they truly care.”

According to the ambassador, in retaliation and without any discussion or due process, the UN removed those NGOs from the shared aid database that serves the central system for tracking aid deliveries into Gaza. The groups were frozen out of the database that was created and approved under a United Nations General Assembly resolution.

He added that the UN’s shakedown was “mafia-like. This is the gravest violation of the UN’s own principles. It is the extortion of any well-meaning NGO that refuses to kiss the ring. A shakedown with UN-branding."

"I urge the UN: do not let egos get in the way. Co-operate with the new mechanism. It has begun and it is operational. Shift your focus from dramatic press statements and intimidating NGOs to the life-saving work you are supposed to be doing," Danon said.