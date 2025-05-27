US President Donald Trump cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a phone call last week against taking any measures that could hinder ongoing diplomatic efforts with Iran, according to a report by Axios citing a White House official and a source familiar with the conversation.

The report indicates that US officials, including Trump, are increasingly concerned that Israel may take unilateral military action against Iranian nuclear sites should current negotiations collapse. According to one source, Israel views its operational window for a successful strike as narrowing.

During the call, Trump reportedly emphasized to Netanyahu the importance of not disrupting the diplomatic process. “He doesn’t want anything to impede the potential for a deal with Iran," the White House official was quoted as saying. The President conveyed that while alternative measures remain available, he prefers first to exhaust diplomatic options.

Following the call, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem met with Netanyahu in Jerusalem and reiterated Trump’s message. Speaking to Fox News, Noem described the discussion as “candid and direct,” emphasizing unity and patience as talks proceed. She added that Trump is prepared to make a decision within days, not weeks.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the matter.

Amid these developments, top Israeli officials, including Netanyahu’s adviser Ron Dermer and Mossad chief David Barnea, arrived in Washington for consultations on Iran. They met with key US figures, among them Vice President Vance and CIA Director John Ratcliffe.

On the diplomatic front, White House envoy Steve Witkoff met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Rome on Friday. President Trump later stated that the negotiations showed “real progress” and hinted at forthcoming developments.