Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar delivered remarks at the opening of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) conference in Jerusalem, addressing the global rise in antisemitism and the ongoing threats facing the State of Israel.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where Israel currently chairs the IHRA, Minister Sa’ar began by commemorating Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two Israeli Embassy staff members in Washington, DC, who were murdered in an anti-Semitic terrorist attack. “This young couple, about to be engaged, was added to the longest list in the world: the list of victims of antisemitism,” he said.

Sa’ar reflected on the early goals of Zionism, stating, “The founders of Zionism believed that a Jewish state in the Land of Israel would solve the problem of antisemitism. It didn’t happen.” He referenced the IHRA’s working definition of antisemitism, highlighting examples such as denying Israel’s right to exist and applying double standards to the Jewish state.

The Minister criticized the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants against Israeli leaders, describing the move as inconsistent and in violation of international legal principles.

Addressing regional threats, Sa’ar cited direct calls for Israel's elimination, referring to the Houthis’ flag and the Hamas Charter, which he described as antisemitic and dehumanizing. He noted that the charter attributes historical conflicts and global unrest to the Jewish people and includes incitement to violence.

He also quoted recent statements by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calling for Israel’s destruction, and warned that international passivity in the face of such rhetoric, combined with efforts to restrict Israel's access to arms, could result in severe consequences. “There will be another Holocaust - this time on the soil of the Land of Israel,” Sa’ar said.

The Foreign Minister noted a marked increase in antisemitism since the October 7 Hamas attack. “It is shameless,” he said. “The spread of the discourse of hate towards Jews and Israel is almost everywhere - in the digital and physical spaces alike.”

While acknowledging the need for a stronger response, Sa’ar welcomed the participation of international delegates, describing the conference as a reflection of ongoing efforts to counter antisemitism.

Marking 80 years since the Holocaust, Sa’ar underlined IHRA’s role in preserving historical memory and promoting education. “The last survivors among us are passing away,” he noted, and called for continued initiatives to address antisemitism on campuses and in public discourse.

“The fight against antisemitism and the struggle for Holocaust remembrance is part of a deep commitment - not only to remember the past but also to create a better future for all of us in this world,” Sa’ar concluded.