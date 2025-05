A tragedy struck a family in Jerusalem when their father, Yair Nimni, suddenly collapsed and died in front of his wife and 10 children during their Shabbat meal. Witnesses describe the scene as traumatic, with family members frozen in shock.

The family has urgently appealed for financial support to cover basic necessities, including food, clothing, and trauma counseling.

