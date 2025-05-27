An elderly grandmother in Beitar has reached her breaking point.

For months, she's been caring for her seven grandchildren, ages 3-15, after their mother died last year. Now she's also watching her own son, their father, die slowly from fluid-filled lungs that doctors cannot drain.

The physical demands of caring for seven children while nursing her dying son have pushed her beyond her limits. Financially, the family has nothing left.

The children have already lost their mother. Now they're watching their father die while seeing their grandmother, their only remaining caregiver, emotionally and physically collapse under the impossible burden. Click here to help>>>

Without immediate intervention, these seven children don't just face becoming complete orphans - they face being separated when their grandmother can no longer cope.

The Weinberg children need the Jewish community to heed their awful state and support them. Please act now, before this tragic situation becomes a complete catastrophe.

SUPPORT THE WEINBERG ORPHANS! >>>>