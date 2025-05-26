Karl Marx said that the poor have only to lose their chains, but terrorism always comes from the elite of society, from the Tsarist Russia portrayed by Dostoevsky to the present day.

A violent gnosis typical of the wealthy cultural classes and economic elites, contrary to popular belief that terror is a result of poverty and deprivation. They have diplomas from private schools and prestigious degrees, often excellent bank accounts and are committed full time to overthrowing the Western society that generated them and destroying the culture by which they were, in spite of themselves, nourished.

The father of the terrorist who shot dead two members of the Israeli embassy staff, who were about to be engaged, at the Jewish Museum in Washington, was honored in March by a left-wing member of Congress with an invitation to Donald Trump's joint speech, the New York Post has learned exclusively.

Eric Rodriguez and Rep. (Dem.) Chuy Garcia in March Instagram

In March, Democrat Congressman Chuy Garcia welcomed and praised Eric Rodriguez as “an outspoken defender against attacks on the rights of unionized federal employees. Eric represents the best of our community.” This was, of course, before his son cold-bloodedly murdered Yaron Lischinsky, 28, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, who were about to get engaged.

But let’s leave aside the terrorist’s Democrat party father or the fact that his murderous son donated to Joe Biden’s campaign.

The problem is that terrorists are emerging, as in the 1960s and 1970s, from the family album of progressivism. Like the cultured and very Western bourgeoisie that, in the name of class struggle, wanted, as the poet Jean Genet said, to stick a spear “in the too fatty flesh” of European democracies.

It is not the “Stockholm syndrome”. They are the lost children of the West.

“I did it for Gaza,” Rodriguez told the police who arrested him. He participated in pro-Gaza demonstrations and donated to Palestinian Arab causes. He was a militant for a time in the Chicago chapter of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, supporters of Putin, Cuba, Venezuela, North Korea and China. At the time of his arrest, Rodriguez also said: “There is only one solution, globalize the Intifada until the revolution”.

The dynamics of the attack are chilling: Rodgriguez approached the Israeli couple from behind as they were about to cross the street, pulled out his gun and shot them in the back. After the couple fell, he headed toward them, shooting several times.

Now investigations are looming into the civil and political organizations (and there are many) to which the terrorist was affiliated.

On social media, the killer of the Israeli couple is already a hero. “More Elias,” says the Western ventriloquist of Jihad. Tiktokers with a million followers are cheering the killing of Israelis.

Rodriguez was born in Chicago, has a degree from the University of Illinois, was a researcher for an archive of African-American life stories founded by Carnegie Mellon called “The History Makers” and was a far-left activist, without missing a thing, from the fight against Amazon to Israel.

Rodriguez does not present himself as an illiterate barbarian, but as a “woke” man who thinks, reads, judges, studies and acts.

A year ago the Chicago section of his little party wrote: “Exterminate the Zionists”.

Not long ago, another anti-Israeli terrorist, Cody Balmer, 38, set fire to the residence of Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, a Jew.

Rodriguez was radicalized in America by radical left-wing groups who believe that killing Jews makes them morally valid people.

A few days ago, a peer of Rodriguez in California, Guy Edward Bartkus, blew himself up in a successful attempt to destroy a fertility clinic. He adhered to the “anti-natalist” philosophy, radical environmentalism according to which it would be better not to be born and for no one else to be born, for the good of the planet.

Rodriguez, the terrorist who killed the Israelis, was a fan of Luigi Mangione, the son of rich Italian-Americans who killed the CEO of New York of UnitedHealthcare insurance, Brian Thompson, last December. Another left-wing extremist of Rodriguez’s age who has become an idol of “Generation Z”. Mangione attended a private school in Baltimore and graduated from an elite university. A university where his assassination was celebrated by professors. An appalling 41 percent of young people who go to college in America justify Thompson’s murder.

The worm is in the fruit. The heart of Western darkness.

Luigi Mangione’s face is printed on T-shirts and projected onto skyscrapers. His name is written on stickers to be purchased on a special website and these stickers have been stuck to lampposts from the Pacific coast to Long Island, as well as in Turin (while the Bibas youngsters' stickers were torn down) . He has become the patron saint of all progressives who believe that insurance executives like Thompson are evil ogres.

The famous singer Marianne Faithfull dedicated a song to Ulrike Meinhof, the red terrorist who, not coincidentally, attacked Jews as well as “capitalists.”

In Nashville, Tennessee, another daughter of Western privilege, transgender artist Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a male who identifies as a “trans woman,” entered her old Christian elementary school and committed a massacre: three children and three adults (including the principal and his nine-year-old daughter). She also left a manifesto of claim.

We have essentially raised a generation of dangerous fanatics who have seen murder as a form of communication. And, needless to say, they are with Hamas rather than Israel.

Student groups at universities that Donald Trump is now fighting claim they want to “eradicate all Western civilization.”

The pro-Hamas demonstrations on university campuses were shocking enough. But perhaps, as the bombing of the fertility clinic, the killing of a corporate executive, and the massacre at a Christian school demonstrate, we need to go back to the political correctness that we have in place as well as anti-Semitism.

Because if the same people who cry and stamp their feet when you say that “women don’t have penises” rejoice in the face of the murder of Jewish women, old people and children and end up killing a young Israeli couple in New York, then it means that Western civilization has gone to pieces.

...