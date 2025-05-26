In 24 hours, the deadline to capitalize on the once-a-year chance for your children will end. Tomorrow, Tuesday, is the day set aside for praying for children’s health, success, and safety. The great sage the Shlah HaKadosh, buried in Tiveria, wrote a potent prayer for parents to say, and set aside Erev Rosh Chodesh Sivan as the day to say it.

A group of five Jerusalem Rabbis, including the revered Rabbi Binyomin Finkel, are partnering with Kupat Yerushalayim to say the famous prayer. In a statement put out by Kupat Yerushalayim, they request donations to help Jerusalem’s neediest children get by. In return, the Rabbis will pray for the donor's children, for their health, success, and safety.

Parents can request that the Rabbanim pray for their children by submitting their names here>>>

“The Shlah designated this time to pray for good children and he wrote to give charity beforehand. It is fitting that every person should give a significant sum to Kupas Yerushalayim to save the hundreds of children here in the holy city of Jerusalem, along with helping the sick, widows, and other unfortunate circumstances.”

Click here to view the hand-signed request >>

Names can be submitted until Tuesday, 9 a.m. EST, after which the opportunity is closed until next year. Thousands worldwide will be praying and submitting names. To submit your names and join the prayer to merit joy from your children, visit the campaign page here.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE AND SUBMIT NAMES