Many young companies struggle without seasoned financial leadership, in fact, about 70% of Israeli startups don’t survive beyond their third year. Outsourced CFO services have emerged as a smart solution, offering high-level financial guidance at a fraction of the cost of a full-time hire. These on-demand CFO partners provide flexibility and scalability, allowing startups to tap expert support as they grow.

Below we spotlight three Israeli-based firms leading the outsourced CFO field in 2025, each with a strong track record in steering startups toward sustainable growth and successful U.S. expansion.

ERB – 30 Years of Startup Financial Leadership

ERB stands out as our top pick for outsourced CFO services. Founded in Tel Aviv and now operating globally, ERB has been a leader in startup financial services for over 27 years. Its large team of professionals – with offices in Israel, New York, California, and London – specializes in guiding companies from inception through international expansion. ERB’s CFOs bring deep experience and put best practices in place to efficiently propel each business forward. They excel in strategic planning, ensuring startups build a solid financial foundation.

The firm is widely credited with supporting both early-stage ventures and large global companies, delivering tailored solutions for Israeli startups expanding abroad. In short, ERB’s unmatched experience and 360° CFO services make it a powerhouse ally for startups aiming for international success.

AccountX – Boutique Financial Management for Tech Startups

AccountX offers a boutique approach to outsourced CFO services, dedicated exclusively to startups and high-tech companies. The firm prides itself on hands-on support for early-stage ventures: AccountX has supported dozens of startups from initial business planning through fundraising rounds. What makes AccountX especially valuable for startups is its deep specialization in Israel’s innovation sectors. The team has comprehensive expertise in industries like fintech, SaaS, cybersecurity, and medical devices.

Guberman – Full-Service Financial Partner Since 1997

Established in 1997, Guberman Group has grown into one of Israel’s top outsourced financial services firms. Guberman offers a multidisciplinary suite of services that goes far beyond basic accounting. Startup clients and mature companies alike rely on Guberman for everything from day-to-day bookkeeping and payroll management to high-level CFO support, financial planning, tax consulting and even investment banking advisory.

This breadth means a startup can find all the financial expertise it needs under one roof, ensuring consistency and quality as it scales.

For a startup eyeing U.S. or global markets, partnering with Guberman means gaining a full-service financial department and an experienced ally in strategic growth.