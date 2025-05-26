Marta Dimov, a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor, had her liver donated and transplanted into a 67-year-old woman. Marta, a Holocaust survivor who remained sharp, clear-headed, and active until her final days, raised two sons, had grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and passed away suddenly. Yet, even in death, she managed to save a life through organ donation.

The liver was successfully removed at Kaplan Hospital and brought to the patient at Hadassah Hospital.

Her family shared, “Our mother, 91, was a child of the Holocaust. She lived a life full of resilience and love. Despite her age, she remained independent and sharp right up until her passing. Through her liver donation, she has given someone a second chance at life.”

Dr. Tamar Ashkenazi, head of the National Transplant Center, emphasized the importance of this donation, stating, “Age is just a number. As long as the organ is in good condition, there is no reason not to save lives. Advancements in technology now allow for more accurate assessments, and our transplant teams are working tirelessly to help as many patients as possible.”

Dr. Ashraf Imam, senior physician in Hadassah’s transplant unit, confirmed that Marta’s liver was a perfect match for the patient who had long suffered from cirrhosis. “Liver transplants from older donors are common globally,” he said. “With the right medical testing and compatibility, we can offer new hope to those in need. We’re pleased to report that the transplant was successful and the liver is being well accepted.”