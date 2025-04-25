Posters in New York City featuring photos of Holocaust survivors were torn down on Thursday by unknown individuals.

The posters were hung up by the Borrowed Spotlight project, a photo exhibition and book dedicated to supporting Holocaust survivors and sharing their stories by pairing them with various celebrities in a photoshoot.

Among the celebrities who participated in the project were Cindy Crawford, Jennifer Garner, Billy Porter, David Schwimmer, Dr. J, Kat Graham, Wolf Blitzer, Ashley Benson, Chelsea Handler, Scooter Braun, George Stephanopoulos, Martha Hunt, Daniela Braga, Sheryl Sandberg, Josh Peck, Jenna Dewan, Nicola Peltz Beckham, and Barbara Corcoran.

In honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the project hung up posters with the photos in New York City. However, as mentioned, they were torn down.

CNN's Jake Tapper took advantage of the vandalism and took the opportunity to spotlight the stories of the survivors whose photos were torn down.