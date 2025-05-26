השהה נגן

A video circulating on social media shows French First Lady Brigitte Macron making a gesture that resembles a slap to the face of her husband, President Emmanuel Macron, as the couple disembarks from a plane at Hanoi Airport in Vietnam.

The footage quickly went viral, sparking widespread controversy, with some viewers interpreting the movement as an act of violence.

In the video, the airplane door opens, and Emmanuel Macron appears to receive a push to the face while still inside. It is claimed that Brigitte Macron slapped him.

A second video, released minutes later, shows Macron reaching out his hand to his wife as they exit the plane, and her refusing to take his hand.