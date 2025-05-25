'Hide Jewish symbols': Anti-Israel protests spark NSC warning to Israelis in Canada

The Israeli National Security Council (NSC) has raised the travel alert level for Canada from Level 1 to Level 2, warning of a growing security threat to Israelis and Jews in the country. The decision comes in light of a series of recent incidents targeting Jewish institutions and individuals, as well as an increasingly hostile public atmosphere.

According to a statement released by the NSC on Sunday, the past 18 months have seen several attacks against Jewish community centers and institutions across Canada. These include shootings, Molotov cocktail attacks, and a surge in direct threats against both Jewish and Israeli targets. In response, the NSC is urging all Israelis either currently in Canada or planning to travel there to heighten their awareness, avoid public displays of Jewish or Israeli symbols, and exercise increased caution in public spaces.

The advisory also addresses concerns about planned protests taking place today, May 25, in Canadian cities such as Toronto and Waterloo. These demonstrations, organized by anti-Israel groups, are set to coincide with rallies in support of Israel.

The NSC warned that the discourse surrounding these events has become more extreme in recent days, with certain statements possibly amounting to incitement to violence against Israelis and Jews attending the rallies.

In light of these developments, the NSC is calling on individuals participating in pro-Israel events to adhere strictly to the guidance of local police and security personnel. Attendees are urged to avoid confrontations with counter-demonstrators and to remain vigilant throughout.

Further recommendations and safety instructions can be found on the official NSC website.