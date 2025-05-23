Legendary musician Billy Joel has announced the cancellation of his upcoming tour dates, including 17 shows, as he seeks treatment for Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

A statement released Friday on his Instagram page revealed that the brain condition "has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."

Joel's statement indicated that he is undergoing physical therapy under doctor's orders and has been advised to refrain from performing during his recovery. The "Piano Man" singer expressed his regret, stating he was "sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience," and emphasized his commitment to prioritizing his health. Earlier this year, Joel had postponed eight tour dates to recover from an undisclosed surgery, then anticipating a "full recovery."

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is described by Yale Medicine as a "very rare condition" where an individual has "too much fluid in the brain." It affects less than 3% of adults over the age of 65. Ticket holders for the canceled performances will receive automatic refunds.

Joel, who was born to Jewish parents, has publicly embraced his heritage, despite identifying as an "atheist Jew." His father, Howard, was among the American troops who liberated the Dachau concentration camp in 1945.

Joel has recently made public gestures, such as wearing a Star of David during a 2017 concert, a gesture viewed by many as a stand against rising antisemitism.

