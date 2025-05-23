בעזה מכינים פיתות מהסיוע ההומניטרי מג'די פתחי/TPS

Footage released on Thursday shows how flour from humanitarian aid is being used in the Gaza Strip to prepare tens of thousands of pitas.

The footage depicts workers at the Al-Bana bakery in Deir al-Balah kneading, baking, and slicing the pitas.

The flour used in the bakery arrived in humanitarian aid trucks that have entered the Strip in recent days. According to reports, over 100 trucks loaded with food have entered Gaza in the past two days.

While the residents of the Strip benefit from the aid, the hostages are still being held captive by Hamas, with no information provided on whether the aid reaching the Strip is also reaching them.