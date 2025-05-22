The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has issued a strong condemnation following what it described as a heinous antisemitic attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, where two individuals, Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, were murdered. The suspect, reportedly heard shouting "Free, free Palestine" during his arrest, is being held in custody.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and National Director of the ADL, called the incident not only an assault on the local Jewish community but "an assault on all Jewish Americans and indeed all Americans."

"Our hearts are broken for the victims of this heinous attack against Jewish people in Washington, DC," said Greenblatt. "We know that words have consequences. When antisemitic rhetoric is normalized, tolerated, or even amplified in our public discourse, it creates an environment where violence against Jews becomes more likely."

The ADL emphasized the connection between rising antisemitic rhetoric and the increasing frequency of violent acts targeting Jews. Since the Hamas-led massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023, the United States has witnessed a sharp increase in antisemitic incidents, including attacks on Jewish students, worshippers, and institutions.

"Now, we have this tragic murder of two innocent young people in the prime of their lives," Greenblatt continued. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and the entire Jewish community at this difficult time."

Calling for unity, Greenblatt urged all Americans to stand against hatred. "It's time for all Americans to come together to say that antisemitism has no place in our country, and for all of our leaders to work together to root out this evil and hate."

The ADL's 2024 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents recorded 9,354 incidents across the US, marking a 5 percent increase from 2023 and a staggering 344 percent rise over five years. This figure represents the highest number of antisemitic attacks recorded since the organization began tracking such data 46 years ago.

Additionally, the ADL Center on Extremism has identified nine terrorist plots and attacks targeting Jews, Zionists, or Jewish institutions in the US since July 2024.

The ADL continues to call for increased vigilance and coordinated efforts from communities and government officials to combat the surge in antisemitism nationwide.