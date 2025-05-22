Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued a warning in response to what he described as escalating threats from Israel against Iran’s nuclear facilities. In a public statement, Araghchi condemned reports allegedly citing US officials that detail Israeli plans for what he termed an “unlawful attack” on Iranian nuclear infrastructure.

“These threats from the rogue Israeli regime are nothing new,” Araghchi stated, “but the recent leak citing US officials as divulging Israeli plans...is alarming and warrants immediate and serious condemnation from the UN Security Council and the IAEA.”

According to the statement, Araghchi has formally communicated his concerns to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi. In his letter, he called on the international community to implement “effective preventive measures” to counter the perceived threat. He warned that a failure to act would force Iran to take unspecified “special measures” to defend its nuclear assets.

“My letter is a serious pre-action warning,” Araghchi wrote, asserting that any Iranian response would be “correspondent and proportionate” to the level of international intervention.

The Iranian minister also launched a scathing verbal attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, referring to him as a “Wanted War Criminal” and accusing him of attempting to derail diplomatic efforts and distract from an alleged International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

Concluding his statement, Araghchi emphasized Iran’s readiness to respond decisively: “The Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate to forcefully respond to any transgression and will stop at nothing to protect its interests and people.”

Neither the UN nor the IAEA has issued a public response at the time of writing.