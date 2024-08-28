A 65-year-old man was attacked and spat on in broad daylight in Manhattan by a man yelling antisemitic slurs, the New York Post reported.

The incident occurred in late July on the Upper East Side. The attacker approached the victim and yelled “Should I slap you or punch you?” and "Hitler was right" before pulling down the mask the victim was wearing and spitting directly in his face.

Police are searching for the attacker.

In June, another antisemitic incident involving spitting on an elderly Jewish man occurred in New York City.

In that incident, an antisemitic vandal who tore down posters of the hostages held by Hamas was the aggressor.

The StopAntisemitism movement posted a video of the incident to X. In the video, the aggressor charged at the 74-year-old victim, who told him to "get the hell away from me."

A bystander got between the two, holding out his arm to protect the elderly man. The aggressor spat at the elderly man, at which point other bystanders began condemning him and telling him to leave. One threatened to call the police.

The aggressor backed up and said "Free Palestine."