Liel Buchris, sister of fallen IDF hero, dies of cancer: 'She died of a broken heart'

Liel Buchris, sister of the late Deputy Commander of Maglan, Maj. Chen Buchris, who was killed in battle on October 7, has passed away at age 34 after a battle with cancer that began shortly after her brother’s death.

She was laid to rest at the Ashdod cemetery, and is survived by her parents, Osnat and Nissim, and three siblings: Matzada, a former combat soldier in the Caracal Battalion now serving in Southern Command reserves; Maj. “S,” an officer in the Shayetet naval commando unit; and Maj. “H,” a naval officer serving in the reserves.

Relatives believe Liel's soul couldn't bear the pain: “She died of a broken heart,” they said.

Haaretz journalist Amir Tibon, a resident of Kibbutz Nahal Oz in the Gaza periphery, wrote: “A burning, unbearable heartbreak. The remarkable Buchris family, salt of the earth, is facing an untimely tragedy for the second time in 20 months. It is hard to find words in the face of such cruel and devastating news.”

Tibon recalled Chen’s bravery on October 7: “Chen fought to save our kibbutz and fell in battle on the access road to the community, alongside operations officer Yiftach Yaabetz and radio operator/medic Afik Rosenthal.”

“We did all we could to fight for Liel’s life,” he added, “She was especially close to her younger brother, and was diagnosed with that cursed disease shortly after his fall. Our hearts are shattered, and October 7 hasn’t ended.”