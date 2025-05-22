Top officials from both Israel and the USA have denounced the murder of two Israeli embassy workers in Washington and promised to work to bring the culprits to justice.

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said the incident was a shooting attack.

"I am devastated by the scenes in Washington DC," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Thursday morning following the shooting of two Israeli Embassy employees in Washington DC. "This is a despicable act of hatred, of antisemitism, which has claimed the lives of two young employees of the Israeli embassy."

"Our hearts are with the loved ones of those murdered and our immediate prayers are with the injured. I send my full support to the Ambassador and all the embassy staff. We stand with the Jewish community in DC and across the US. America and Israel will stand united in defense of our people and our shared values. Terror and hate will not break us."

Israeli Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer wrote, "Our hearts are with the Jewish community in the United States and with the staff of the Israeli Embassy in Washington. A vicious anti-Semitic attack, perpetrated by a despicable terrorist, has claimed the lives of a young couple – Jews and employees of the Embassy. I am certain that the administration in the United States, as President Trump has pledged, will act resolutely and with full force to eradicate anti-Semitism."



US President Donald Trump wrote about the murder of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, DC on Truth Social: "These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW! Hatred and Radicalism have no place in the USA. Condolences to the families of the victims.So sad that such things as this can happen! God Bless You ALL!"



“The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. – in which Israeli embassy employees were also injured – is a depraved act of antisemitic terrorism,” he said.

“Harming diplomats and the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives – everywhere in the world,” added Danon.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar, whose ministry is responsible for Israeli embassies, tweeted about the murders: "Horrified by this morning's terrorist attack, in which two of our Embassy staff in Washington D.C. were murdered. Israeli representatives around the world are constantly exposed to heightened risk - especially in these times. We are in close contact with American authorities. Israel will not surrender to terror."

Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu, Minister of Heritage, stated in response to the brutal attack in Washington: “Yair Golan’s blood libels are echoing among Nazis and Israel-haters around the world. We are now paying the price for them in the murderous attack in Washington, and history teaches us that we will pay even more in the future. Yair, the blood of the embassy employees is on your hands and those of your associates. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims.”

Israel's consul in New York, Ofir Akunis, tweeted, “This is a direct result of dangerous incitement and unprecedented riots led by terror-affiliated groups on U.S. campuses. Sadly, someone here listened to the chants of ‘Intifada, Intifada. No terror group or lone attacker will stop us from representing the State of Israel—neither in the U.S. nor anywhere else in the world.”

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tweeted: "This was a shocking shooting incident outside a Jewish community gathering in Washington. In the past, Islamic terrorists carried out attacks while shouting “Allahu Akbar”; today, they shout “Free Palestine”. This is not an innocent slogan but a direct continuation of the brainwashing and incitement that is disseminated in Western countries. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. The young couple had planned to become engaged in Jerusalem next week. The pain is unbearable."

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said that the two people who were killed were staff of the Israeli embassy.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We are actively investigating and working to get more information to share. Please pray for the families of the victims," she said.

"We will bring this depraved perpetrator to justice," added Noem.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murder of two staff members from the Embassy of Israel in Washington, DC. Our prayers are with their loved ones."

"This was a brazen act of cowardly, antisemitic violence. Make no mistake: we will track down those responsible and bring them to justice."

AJC CEO Ted Deutch said in a statement, "American Jewish Committee (AJC) can confirm that we hosted an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. this evening."

"We are devastated that an unspeakable act of violence took place outside the venue."

"At this moment, as we await more information from the police about exactly what transpired, our attention and our hearts are solely with those who were harmed and their families," said Deutch.

World Zionist Organization leader Yaakov Hagoel tweeted: "The shooting attack outside the Jewish Museum in Washington is a heinous act of anti-Semitic terrorism as part of the assault on the Jewish world as a whole. As of the October 7th massacre this is the eighth front. It is time for all of us to unite, to cry out loudly, and to fight in every way to win this long campaign."