The issue of the haredi draft has, once again, risen to the top of Israel’s “to-do list”. Politicians from all sides of the spectrum are banging their fists on the table; some demanding that it must happen while others are vowing that it will never happen. Regular citizens have begun taking this fight to the streets with protests both pro and con and Israel’s media has been - more than happy - to stir the pot of Jew vs Jew. Recently, Eyal Zamir, the newly appointed Chief-of-Staff of the IDF, made his position known with the clearest statement possible: “Everyone will serve… and when I say Everyone, I mean Everyone.”

There’s only one problem with this debate, which includes the crystal clear line of General Zamir. Nobody… and when I say Nobody, I mean Nobody… means it. Everyone will serve? Is that what is really being discussed? Far from it.

Since October 7th, the demographic of 18-45 year old men – and their wives at home – has been pushed to the limit. Many of these heroic husbands, fathers and sons have served 300+ days in the war. Their wives have been burdened with running the family alone and the children are getting used to seeing their dads for just a few days each month. No going to shul with Abba, no reviewing what they studied in school and no playing ball. What makes matters even worse is that the IDF has begun another offensive which will certainly include more emergency draft notices to people in this group who thought they were done.

This is why people are screaming; “What about the haredim?” After all, they benefit from the country… so why the free ride? They receive monthly stipends from the government, are allowed to vote in all elections and receive wonderful education for their children – much at the taxpayers’ expense – so why not share the burden with the rest of us?

All of this sounds good, except for one thing. There is another group in Israel with over 2,000,000 citizens who nobody speaks about! You read that right: 2 million! Similar to the haredim, they also receive money each month from the government, vote in all elections and their children receive an amazing education from nursery through 12th grade completely free of charge. However, unlike haredim, the men in this age group of 18-45 are physically fit, are in top shape and are extremely strong. They have years of experience in hard work, speak Hebrew fluently and could be amazing soldiers in the IDF… yet nobody mentions them at all.

They are called Israeli Arabs.

What??? You want Arabs in the IDF carrying M-16’s?? Are you nuts?? OK… take a deep breath and let me explain.

For years I have heard Israeli politicians tout the “equality” line. Knesset members, from Right, Left, Center and everything in between boast with pride that Israel is an example of democracy to the world. From Rabin to Begin to Lapid and Netanyahu, prime ministers have told the world how Arab citizens experience full equality in all areas. There are Arab judges on the Supreme Court, Arab Knesset members and we even had an Arab beauty queen! Go to Israeli hospitals and see all the Arab doctors and nurses. I have personally met with Arab engineers, attorneys and fire-fighters. Yet, outside of the Druze community and a few Bedouins, you will never meet an Arab soldier in the IDF.

Where are the hundreds of thousands of Arab men – citizens of Israel – who could serve in the IDF and why is nobody mentioning this? The #1 answer given by Israelis is simple: They cannot be trusted. This is why we don’t draft them, train them and give them weapons.

Let’s think about this for a minute. You don’t trust Israeli Arabs? Try saying that the next time you go to an emergency room. “Sorry, Dr Assad, but I don’t trust you – I’ll just sit here for a week until Dr Shapiro comes by.” Or how about the next time you go to a restaurant or hotel in Jerusalem? “Sorry, Chef Mohammed, but I don’t trust what you might be doing to my food, so I’ll just sit here and starve since there are no Jews working in this restaurant or hotel!”

Whether we like it or not (and I don’t!) Israeli Arabs are trusted by millions of Jews across Israel daily. They drive our little children to school, run our Kupat Cholim clinics, issue us driver’s licenses and are on our police force – with guns – in most cities across Eretz Yisrael… so stop talking about not trusting them. (Note: Let’s not forget that there are hundreds of jobs in the IDF that are non-combat so even for the hard-liners who really don’t trust them, there are many things they can do to ease our burden) Therefore, let me ask my original question: When Chief-of Staff, General Zamir said that “everyone will serve”… why did he not mean it? Why did he really mean that he wants every haredi to serve while totally ignoring the strong, able-bodied, physically fit Arab population? (Not to mention the non-observant draft dodgers, who according to a bombshell dropped in the Knesset today by Brig. Gen. Shai Taib, number more than the haredim.)

The answer is simple and – as I proved above – has nothing to do with the army. It’s simply about bashing the haredim. The average Israeli looks at this community and is filled with tremendous jealousy. Haredim are poor yet happy. Their children respect their parents. They live meaningful lives. Their divorce rate is much lower than the secular world. Their young people are not running to India searching for drugs. They are not glued to smartphones 24 hours a day. Their communities are safe with neighbors looking out for one another.

Believe me, I am not blind to the problems haredim are having but there’s simply no comparison between their community and the rest of Israel. This is why the issue of “Let’s get the haredim” surfaces every few years.

Haredim serve a vital role in our society and if they are seriously learning Torah; day and night – as they should – I am happy to receive that Divine protection. Am Yisrael needs both kinds of fighters; the ones on the battlefield and the ones in the Bet Midrash –provided they are as serious as each other. Soldiers battle 24/7 so the Yeshivas and Kollels should be learning 24/7 including Shabbat, Yom Kippur, all the holidays and this ridiculous thing called “Ben Ha’Zmanim”.

Haredi Yeshivas/Kollels should divide their students into 3 shifts with each one learning 8 hours/day for 7 days/week – no breaks! That is what we should be demanding!! Not less Torah from these men but more so that every soldier in Gaza – on Shabbat at 2am - knows that thousands of his brothers are protecting him by learning Torah at that very moment.

Am Yisrael Chai!