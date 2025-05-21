Eva Wyner has been appointed to serve as Director of Jewish Affairs for New York Governor Kathy Hochul after four years as Deputy Director.

"I’m honored and humbled to serve as Director of Jewish Affairs for Governor Hochul," Wyner wrote on X. "Grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the people of New York and the Jewish community. Excited for what’s ahead!"

Wyner was one of the founders of the Jews 4 Joe organization and worked as a Field Organizer for the Biden Campaign in Pennsylvania. She graduated from Columbia University and the Jewish Theological Ceremony.