A construction worker was killed and another lightly injured Monday morning when a concrete sewage pipe fell on them from a crane at a construction site on Lehi Street in Bnei Brak.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams dispatched to the scene were forced to declare one of the workers dead and evacuated the injured worker to the hospital. Police have launched an investigation.

The tractor driver at the site was detained for questioning.

MDA paramedic Harel Sasson and senior medic Gamliel Cohen said: “When we arrived at the construction site, we witnessed a tragic scene. Two workers were trapped under a collapsed mound of sand. We were led to the workers and saw that the more seriously injured of the two, a man around 35 years old, was unconscious. As the firefighters carried out the extraction operation, we began medical assessments, but unfortunately, his injuries were critical and we had to declare him dead at the scene. The second injured man, 28 years old, was fully conscious. We provided him with initial medical treatment and after he was extracted, we evacuated him to the hospital in an MDA intensive care ambulance in light condition.”

United Hatzalah medics Eliyahu Tzarfati, Akiva Kaufman, and Elhanan Oshri added: “According to co-workers, a heavy concrete sewage pipe fell on them from a crane. One of the workers was killed instantly due to the severity of his injuries. We also provided assistance at the scene to another worker who was trapped in a pit and is expected to be evacuated to the hospital shortly in moderate condition.”

Last week, a construction worker was seriously injured in the collapse of a structure at a construction site in Ramat Gan. He was trapped for a prolonged period under fallen concrete pillars before being rescued in a complex operation.

Fire and rescue crews at the scene realized they needed further assistance and summoned Dr. Yoram Klein, head of the surgical unit at Sheba Medical Center, to perform complex field surgery and aid the trapped worker.

After the rescue, MDA teams provided the injured worker with initial treatment and transported him to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.