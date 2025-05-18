Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas's leadership, said that Israel and the terror organization are still at the stage of mediated negotiations for a ceasefire.

In an interview for Iranian news network Tasnim, Hamdan said that Hamas's initiative to release American-Israeli IDF soldier Edan Alexander was meant to get the negotiations moving and quickly reach a ceasefire.

Hamdan expressed hope that a ceasefire would be reached soon and noted that in the negotiations, Hamas adheres to clear principles on which there will be no compromises.

According to Hamdan, these principles include the Palestinian people's right to fight the "occupation" with an armed struggle, to "free" the land, and to create an independent state.

Hamdan explained that issues such as the number of hostages being released and terrorists being freed in return are negotiable issues, but the core principles will not be compromised on.

Regarding the "day after" the war, Hamdan said that the Palestinian people will manage the Gaza Strip, and its leadership will be decided by elections, and therefore, Hamas agreed to the creation of a temporary authority in the Gaza Strip, which would lay the groundwork for elections.