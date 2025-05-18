President Isaac Herzog attended today, Sunday, the inauguration ceremony of Pope Leo XIV, held at the Vatican.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, the President spoke with international leaders while wearing a sticker on his suit marking the number of days the hostages have been held in brutal captivity in Gaza—a gesture of solidarity with the families and a cry for their immediate release, urging the global community to take action for their return.

During the ceremony, as he shook the Pope’s hand, the President thanked him for choosing to begin his papacy with a call for the immediate return of all hostages held in Gaza. The President used the occasion to urge the Pope to continue working for their release and to promote the renewal of interfaith dialogue. At the conclusion of their conversation, the President invited the Pope to visit the Holy Land.