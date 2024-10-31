MK Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday morning said that he is "disappointed" that National Right leader MK Gideon Sa'ar has joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

"Everyone acts according to his value system, and history will judge him - as I estimate, not with too much honor," Eisenkot told Galei Zahal. "I know what he said about the government, how the war was managed, the police revolution, and the Draft Law - his actions are saddening."

Responding to this, Sa'ar wrote: "Indeed, I never hid my opinion on the various issues, and especially on how the war is being managed. Therefore, I quit the government in March, when things were dragging - something which has characterized Gantz and Eisenkot's time on the War Cabinet."

He added, "They also prevented, intentionally, and more than once, the entry of active ministers into the War Cabinet."

"I quit the government long before Gantz and Eisenkot, who continued to sit in it and in the smaller cabinet until the month of June(!). Meaning - even if we re-think the math - they were still sitting in the current government a lot longer than me. But this, as it is known, is 'valuable' sitting, because, 'What Jupiter may do, a cow may not do' - and they are allowed everything."

He concluded, "The fact is: The treading in place ended after Gantz and Eisenkot quit (does anyone remember why, by the way?). The offensive processes on the northern border, including the elimination of [Hezbollah leader Hassan] Nasrallah, beginning the ground operation in Lebanon, the attack on Iran, the elimination of [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar - it all happened after they quit. What does Gadi always say? History will be the judge."