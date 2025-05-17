The Secret Service in the US investigated the former FBI director, James Comey, on suspicion of calling for the assassination of President Trump.

Comey shared on his social media a picture of seashells on the beach shaped like the number 8647, calling it a 'cool seashell formation'.

However, the post sparked controversy after many of Trump's supporters interpreted it as a call for the assassination of President Trump. The number 86 hints at 'removal' or 'to get rid of' something, and President Trump is the 47th president of the United States.

Following the uproar, the US Secret Service decided to summon Comey for questioning, and he was interrogated and released. After the uproar arose, Comey deleted the post, claiming he was not aware of the suggestion of violence against the president he would provoke.

"It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind," wrote Comey.

Numerous White House officials, and representatives of the USSS, the DHS, and the FBI have all stated that their agency is at work to monitor both Comey and the threat to Trump.