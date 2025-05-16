A suspicious envelope delivered Thursday evening to the home of MK Yitzhak Kroizer (Otzma Yehudit) prompted a large-scale response by police and emergency services.

According to reports, the envelope raised concern due to its appearance or unidentified contents. Police sappers, fire and rescue teams, and Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Bomb disposal experts conducted a thorough examination of the envelope, taking all necessary safety precautions. MDA teams were positioned nearby in the event of exposure to hazardous substances or medical emergencies.

As of now, no official statement has been released regarding the envelope’s contents, though initial assessments suggest the possible presence of dangerous materials. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the sender and determine the circumstances of the incident.

MK Kroizer and his family were unharmed.

MK Kroizer responded to the incident, saying: “We received a suspicious envelope at our home, an incident that greatly concerned our family. We fully trust that the security forces will do their job faithfully and uncover the truth swiftly—who is behind this and why. I wish to express heartfelt thanks to all the police, bomb squad, fire services, and MDA teams who arrived rapidly, acted with professionalism, and handled the event with care and responsibility.”