Osem-Nestle on Thursday announced that it will raise the price of some of its products, beginning in 2025.

Products such as coffee, chocolate, baked goods, ketchup, sauces, frozen pareve foods, and prepared salads will rise in price between 4-9%. On average, costs will rise 2.2%.

In its announcement, Osem said that the price rise will "only partially compensate for the significant increase in the cost of raw materials and packaging, and the cost of production and logistics in the company's offices in Israel."

On Wednesday, Unilever announced that it would raise the price of its chocolate products by 16%.

Previously, the Sanlakol company announced that the prices of its "Yachin" products will rise between 5-7% next year.

In February 2022, the Osem-Nestle company announced that it would cancel the price increase of its products completely, after having previously announcing only that the increase would be postponed by three months .

The company noted that "this decision was made despite the fact that in the past year the company has experienced an unprecedented cumulative increase in production inputs and operating costs."

"As a company that has been at the forefront of the Israeli food industry for 80 years, and as a company that employs 4,000 people in Israel and operates 8 factories, most of which are in the periphery, and our products are a symbol of beautiful and good Israeliness, and out of a genuine desire to be attentive to the feelings of the public in Israel, the company today made the decision to absorb the full increase in these prices, in order to help deal with the cost of living in Israel," Osem said.

The company further said in a statement, "It is important to say that dealing with the cost of living in Israel does not solely rely on the shoulders of the food industry, and that the State of Israel needs a strong, innovative and leading Israeli food industry for the future of us all. At the same time, we understand that in order to deal with the cost of living, we need to band together to find a common path built on the mutual contribution of all the factors that can help in this and we are willing to be among those who will lead this process."