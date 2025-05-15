Red Alert sirens were activated in Jerusalem, Gush Etzion, and central Israel Thursday evening following the launch of a missile from Yemen.

Explosions were heard in Jerusalem. The missile has been intercepted.

The IDF stated, "The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines."

Later, the IDF added, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."