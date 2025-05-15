Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich met on Thursday with US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem.

The two discussed deepening the economic partnership between the countries, strengthening strategic ties, and advancing joint initiatives in the realms of innovation, infrastructure, and settlement.

"The State of Israel has no better friend than you. You share our way, faith, and values. We expect the ties between Jerusalem and Washington and the economic and diplomatic alliance between Israel and the US to get stronger," Smotrich told Huckabee.

He added: "The State of Israel is at war against the total evil of Hamas-ISIS in Gaza. I ask to thank the Trump administration for its strong support of Israel and clear commitment to bring home the 58 hostages."